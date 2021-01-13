Nigerians wait at the main entrance of NIMC Abuja for NIN registration.

Workers of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to take advantage of the 20-day window of the suspended industrial action to address all their demands or risk another strike by the Commission.

The Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Chapter, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed to Channels Television, that the meeting which was scheduled to hold with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantanmi to address the issues has not been held, even though the workers suspended the strike in good faith.

The workers also decried the lack of adequate computers at the Commission’s Headquarters, as they insist it slows down the pace of work.

The explained to Channels Television correspondent who visited the NIMC Headquarters that the registration and capturing process takes about five minutes, but the lack of adequate computer systems slow the pace of work.

Last week, workers of the Commission went on strike, protesting poor welfare and the lack of motivation.

The strike was suspended on Monday after the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy intervened.

This suspended industrial action may be short-lived as the workers appeal to the Federal Government to take advantage of the 20-day window to address their demands.