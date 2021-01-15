By Fortune Eromosele

Following the large number of people visiting the National Identify Management Commission offices in Lagos and Abuja, cum its inability to accommodate them, the Commission has released a list of 50 National Identification Number enrolment centres in both cities.

The list of the centres was published on Thursday, ahead of the deadline for the linking of NIN with SIM cards.

The agency disclosed that the list of the NIN enrollment centres in Lagos, to include Orile Agege LCDA Office, Ayobo Ipaja LCDA Office, Synagogue Church, Ikotun; Agbado/Oke Odo LCDA Office, Amuwo Odofin LGA Office, Oriade LCDA Office, Badagry LGA Office, Olorunda LCDA Office, Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA Office, Onigbongbo LCDA Office, Ojodu LCDA Office, Kosofe LGA Office, Agboyi Ketu LCDA Office, Mushin LGA Office, Ejigbo LCDA Office, Isolo LCDA, and Oshodi/Isolo LGA.

Others are LASU Office, Oto-Awori LCDA Office, Ojo LGA Office, Epe LGA Office, Ibeju Lekki LGA Office, Eti Osa LGA Office, Sangotedo LCDA Office, Shomolu LGA Office, Bariga LCDA Office, LASPOTECH Office, Surulere LGA Office, Yaba Mainland LGA Office, UNILAG Special Centre and Yabatech.

Meanwhile, the agency listed centres for Abuja to include State Office, Abaji, Amac, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, Federal Secretariat, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Commission Zone 7, Ministry of Agric, Mogadishu Cantonement, National Assembly.

Others are Department of State Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Independent National Electoral Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dei Dei, Psin Kubwa, NIPOST Kubwa, National Orientation Agency, Nigerian Customs office, Gwarinpa FHA, Karshi, Jiwa, Dutse, Ministry of Justice, National Open University of Nigeria, Kenuj School Jikwoyi, High Court Lugbe, Kurudu, Nat Mosque, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Vanguard News Nigeria