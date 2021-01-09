The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has resumed the enrollment for National Identity Number (NIN) after a two-day strike by staff.

This was disclosed in a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke, on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how NIMC staff, on Thursday, embarked on an indefinite strike over poor funding.

The strike led to the suspension of the enrolment process across Nigeria.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive,” the workers union said in an original strike notice.

Mr Adegoke announced the resumption of the NIN enrolment on Friday.

“NIMC is glad to inform the general public that normal enrolment services for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been fully restored at all NIMC offices nationwide as the glitches experienced since January 6, 2021 have been sorted out,” he said.

“Enrolment services were temporarily disrupted when the local chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASSN) of NIMC embarked on an industrial action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 immediately after their congress.”

The statement said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, intervened in the matter, and assured the workers of looking into their grievances.

He advised them to empathise with Nigerians especially at this time that linkage of the NIN with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards is ongoing for the security of lives and property in the country

“While thanking Nigerians for their understanding in the face of the challenges posed by the two-day hiatus in enrolment, Director-General of NIMC Aliyu Aziz, stressed his Management’s avowed pursuit of the welfare, health and safety of all staff of the Commission,”.

“Aziz enjoined staff to go about their normal duties while fully observing the COVID-19 protocols as they enrol Nigerians and other eligible individuals.

“He also gave assurance that more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) would be made available to staff, in addition to those already donated by the World Bank which had since been distributed to all NIMC offices nationwide.”

The Nigerian government had directed telecommunication operators through the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to block subscribers who failed to link their mobile numbers to their NIN.

The directive said subscribers were given a period of two weeks to link their numbers but was later extended to January 18 2021.

Subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to register and link to their numbers.