Staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have suspended the day-old industrial action which they embarked upon on Thursday, citing the fear of COVID-19 spread, lack of funding and promotion in the agency

It was gathered that the strike was suspended after a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that the demands of the employees would be addressed.

The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed the suspension of the strike to The Punch in Abuja.

He said workers of the commission across the country were being contacted to resume work by Monday and begin the enrolment of citizens for National Identity Numbers.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, had in December last year, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to enforce the implementation of the integration of all registered SIM cards with NINs and gave a window of two weeks to complete the exercise.

However, the deadline was later extended by six weeks to end January 19, 2021, for those who have already registered for NIN and February 19, 2021, for those who were yet to register for NIN.

Pantami warned that subscribers who failed to integrate their SIM cards with their NINsp would risk outright disconnection of their SIM cards. This prompted crowds to troop into NIMC offices nationwide.

