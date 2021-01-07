The staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), on Thursday, embarked on an indefinite strike over poor funding.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the strike commenced in the early hours of Thursday across the nation.

The President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael, confirmed the action to this newspaper via a phone interview.

The Nigerian government had directed telecommunication operators through the Nigerian Communication Commission to block subscribers who fail to link their mobile numbers to their NIN

The directive said subscribers were given a period of two weeks to link their numbers but was later extended to January 18 2021.

Subscribers without NIN have until February 9 to register and link it to their phone numbers

Mr Michael said members of the association from level 12 and below are directed to resume office and do nothing from January 7.

“Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above-mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020 and do nothing, ” a notice signed by Mr Micheal said.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”

Reasons for strike

Mr Micheal said the welfare of its members was paramount for the strike to hold, saying they are being exposed to COVID-19 despite all warnings from Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

”Some staff have contracted the COVID-19 virus and the management is not doing anything,” he said.

Also, he said workers receive poor remuneration despite the risk they have been exposed to.

“Staff members were infected with COVID-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail the spread. The safety of staff should be prioritised while offices environment should be fumigated immediately.

“The NIMC staff salary structure approved by the Federal Government vide Presidential assent be implemented in the personnel appropriation of the 2021 annual budget effective January 2021.

When asked about calling off the strike, he said the action will end when the government responds to the demands.

“That the lopsided and irregular promotion done in 2017 and 2020 be reviewed, regularised and gazetted in accordance with public service rules.”