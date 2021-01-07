Staff of the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) have embarked on a strike leaving thousands of National Identity Number (NIN) locked outside their premises.

This strike is coming on the heels of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) directing all telecoms to link subscriber SIMs to valid NINs.

The notice of the strike was signed by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael, and its Secretary, Odia Victor.

The notice partly reads:

“Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above-mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020, and do nothing.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as a task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.”

While it is estimated that over 100 million Nigerians are yet to enrol for the NIN, crowds have continued to troop into NIMC centres nationwide, flouting the Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The Commission added that the strike was necessary due to the exposure of staff to COVID-19 risks, lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in promotion and poor funding.

They also asked to be paid overtime and given enough tools to work with.

The statement added:

“Staff members were infected with COVID-19 and adequate measures have not been taken to curtail the spread.

“The congress agreed that the NIMC staff salary structure approved by the Federal Government vide Presidential assent be implemented in the personnel appropriation of the 2021 annual budget effective January 2021.

“That the lopsided and irregular promotion done in 2017 and 2020 be reviewed, regularised and gazetted in accordance with public service rules.”

Like this: Like Loading...