No fewer than nine bullets have been removed from the body of a 65-year-old Mrs Joy Anwali Biosah, who was shot and axed on New Year Day allegedly by Agi Nwaicha in Onisha Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State over farmland dispute.







According to one of her sons, Mr Sunday Thomas Biosah, the bullets were removed from her body in an undisclosed hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.







He said his mother’s body was badly disfigured because of the severe wounds inflicted on her.

Biosah was attacked on January 1, about 1:00a.m., while returning from crossover service, allegedly by the suspect, one Agi, now on the run. She collapsed and fainted with blood gushing out of her.







“I wish to tell the world that right now, my mother’s condition is far from better. She is now in total devastation as the pains from the attack and permanent scar left on her are too much to bear. Up till now, the boy’s family has shown no remorse for the crime their son committed,” he lamented.







The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oneme Onovughagbogaya, said the police were on top of the situation.







“We have dispatched our men to fish out the suspect. So, we are still hunting him for arrest and prosecution,” the police spokesperson said.