The Director General, Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology , NISLT, Mr Yemi Gbadegesin, has indicated the institute’s decision to begin the enforcement of standards in the provision of science laboratory equipment in secondary schools across the country in keeping with the recommendations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Gbadegesin also announced that qualified science laboratory technologists alone should be employed to take charge of laboratories in schools in place of science teachers during practicals.

The DG gave the indication in Ibadan , the Oyo State capital at its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics training for 20 science teachers from 20 public secondary schools in the state, on Thursday.

During an interview with journalists at the NISLT Training Centre, Samonda-Dango/UI Ibadan, Gbadegesin, said, “We need to move forward in reviving the glory of sciences in Nigeria. It is by exposing students to the tools and equipment as well as through best methods and methodologies that we can achieve this.

“We are to state the mandate of the NISLT as enshrined in Act 12 of 2003. Our intention is to enforce standards in secondary schools in Nigeria. In going about our duties, we shall educate science teachers on the use of micro science kits because where we do not have much of equipment they can make use of micro science kits which is very portable.

“Students fail science ls because they don’t have facilities and structures with which experiment can be conducted. The only thing they do is alternative to practical. We would go round schools to assess their facilities for science. Schools that are not really up to basic standards could merged together while we can make our facilities available for schools without standard laboratories. And, of course, for schools

“To invest in laboratory equipment is capital intensive. The only way for us is to use innovation. The micro science kits is our innovation and we are training the teachers on how to use it. Because one cannot do anything again without having the knowledge pf Mathematics, so we want to encourage learners to take interest in Mathematics.

“We at NISLT want to have gender balance in the learning of Mathematics. Our economy is going down. For it to bounce back, we need to invest heavily on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics using local content. Our expectation is that having trained 20 teachers from 20 schools in Oyo State, the state government would take it over from us.

“We need to do a rapid assessment of all our schools in Oyo State. We are organising a three-month training of laboratory assistants. They should have a certificate in order to qualify to work in the laboratory. Not just any science teacher can relate effectively with the laboratory facilities.

A Chemistry teacher from Emmanuel College High School, University of Ibadan, Mrs Adekemi Oyeyemi, who described the programme as rewarding, said, “The programme will help us on how to improve the teaching and learning of sciences in our schools. sensitizes us on how to introduce practicals to the students and encourage them.

“We were also told also involve the students more in practicals. This will bring a lot of improvement into science. Many of us were of the view that practical is not essential thinking that we can quickly coach the students few weeks to exams on practicals. But, we now realise that exposing them to practicals would make them become better.”

Mr Oluwaseun Ologunagba, Biology teacher from Saint Louis Grammar School, Mokola, said, “There are so many things that we gain as takehome. On the aspect of practical, we had been doing so many things that we believed were right but which are wrong. Going back to our various schools, we need to correct them.

“In our laboratories especially, we have been doing it the wrong way by performing the duties of a laboratory technologist. We have to go back to our principals and tell them about the need to have a laboratory technologist and improve on the state of the laboratories.”