By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

CHAIRMAN, Board of Directors of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Vice Admiral Ishaya I. Ibrahim (retd) has said that the Board would continue to support the management of the Authority to succeed. NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Jibril Darda’u said in a statement that Ibrahim gave the pledge in his address at the NIWA 2020 end of the year ceremony and sent forth for the 2020 retired staff of the Authority at its headquarters in Lokoja.

The statement said that Ibrahim described NIWA as a family that must keep the flag flying high, adding that he encouraged the staff to be more efficient and dedicated in their duties. He added that the board will strive to sustain and support the management to achieve what has not been achieved before and advised the retirees not to worry since they have worked hard.

On his part, Managing Director of NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, commended the board members for gracing the occasion to honour and send forth the retired staff. Moghalu said that an innovation has been introduced in recognising not only the retired general managers as done in the past, but also all retired staff that have served the authority meritoriously.

As part of the management’s efforts to motivate NIWA staff, awards and gifts were presented to the best performing area office (Hadeija Jammare Area office in Kano State) comprising a plaque and a token of N100, 000 in recognition of their outstanding performance in surpassing their revenue target in the year 2020 despite all odds.

Mr. Ibrahim M.M Onimisi of Lagos Area Office emerged as the best staff of the year 2020 and was awarded with a plaque and a token of Fifty Thousand Naira only (N50, 000) in recognition of his outstanding performance.

Equally, all the six retired General Managers went with a gift of a Plasma Television set each, while other retired staff went with a plaque in appreciation to their meritorious services to the Authority.