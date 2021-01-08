Joint session of Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC), Trade Union Congress, TUC and Joint Negotiation Council, (JNC) have vowed to declare strike action, furtherance to any deduction of workers salaries’ and pension in Kano state.

The joint session also threatened to institute legal action against the Kano State government if it fails to urgently refund deductions of November and December 2020.

Kano NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Mingibir issued the threat on behalf of the joint session Friday morning.

Comrade Mingibir regretted the unilateral decision of the government to reduce workers’ salaries despite the economic impact on the masses.

Labour insisted that the Kano State government has no basis to reduce works salaries when Lagos State that suffered height and the more deadly hit of COVID-19 pandemic pays its workers.

Details shortly.