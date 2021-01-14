The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern over the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers in Lagos State, advising them to be more safety-conscious.



This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Adetunji Adenekan and Ime Okon, the Chairperson and Secretary of the Lagos State Chapter of the association on Thursday.

“The events of the last few weeks have been quite unprecedented and very shocking within the Medical Community of our beloved state.

“There has been increased rate of infections (morbidity) and deaths (mortality) of our most cherished members of the NMA, Lagos chapter.

“It is with a heavy heart that our most affectionate chairman on behalf of the State Officers Committee of the NMA, Lagos State, wishes to commiserate with the families of our members who have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease at this precarious time in Lagos State.

“May their souls rest in peace,’’ the executive said.

The executives consequently emphasised the need for all healthcare workers to be more safety conscious at this time and adhere strictly to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 guidelines.

They said that the COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical interventions and other preventive protocols should be strictly observed in the course of discharging their duties and in other public space.

“We also emphasise the need for a very high index of suspicion among healthcare practitioners and providers, particularly during this unpredictable second wave in the state.

“Consider everyone as a suspected COVID-19 case, and ensure universal precautions always,’’ they said.

The association recommended strict adherence to the basic COVID-19 Infection Prevention Control guide of wearing of facemasks in public places, avoid touching the mouth, eyes and nose with unclean hands.

Others include regular hand washing or sanitising with alcohol-based sanitisers, proper use of Personal Protective Equipment at all times in the line of duty, avoiding crowded places and maintaining physical distancing in public gatherings.

“In the event of the experience of any COVID-19 related symptoms (fever, cough, fatigue, anosmia, dysgeusia, malaise, breathlessness), do not keep to yourself, urgently seek medical attention,’’ they advised.

The NMA leaders also advised the healthcare workers to stay safe, and take responsibility for their health and wellbeing.

(NAN)