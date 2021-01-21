Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has told Yoruba youths that the security of their lives and properties, including those of their parents is their responsibility.

According to Kanu, Yoruba youths should not rely on their governors to protect them else they will be disappointed just like the South East governors, adding that any attempt to reach a compromise will be the end.

According to a statement by IPOB’s, Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Mr Kanu said the Southwest Governors did nothing when killer herdsmen kidnapped and killed the daughter of Pa Fasoranti, a prominent Yoruba leader, on their soil.

While stating that Southwest Governors particularly, the Ondo State Governor, cannot sustain any stand against killer herdsmen who are suspected to be Fulani’s, because they belong almost to a political party, Kanu told the youths to take their destinies in their hands, just like the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Kanu’s statement read in part:

“Somehow I knew he didn’t have the balls to withstand their Caliphate masters. His resistance didn’t last long, did it?

“Like his Eastern counterparts, he has capitulated. Which one is Herdsmen Permit? Do you mean you have government licensed terrorists operating in Yoruba forests?

“No wonder Pa Fasoranti’s daughter was murdered on Yoruba soil by these licensed killers in Yorubaland and the South West Governors did nothing. Everybody knows Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders in Nigeria are the dreaded killer bandits and terrorists, raping, kidnapping, and pillaging our indigenous communities. Only God knows what they have promised this governor or perhaps the media heat from the caliphate is too much for him to bear.

“My Yoruba folks, especially the youths, please learn something from Eastern Security Network, ESN, defend your land and forests yourselves with your lives. If you surrender your future to these unstable politicians, your children and those unborn will be slaves forever.”

Stating that the North has become a shadow of itself, Kanu said, “If in doubt look at what became of the once-great Hausa race. Today Fulani oligarchs have reduced them to nothing, absolutely nothing. A once proud, tolerant, loving, and technologically advanced race like the Hausa is now a shadow of its self because they made the same mistakes Yoruba youths are about to make today.”

“Sokoto was once a thriving Hausa city called Gobir until Fulanis from Sene-Gambia asked and were given permission to graze their cattle in their bushes. Before they realised what was happening their land was taken over and renamed before their eyes. Yoruba wake up and stand your ground. If you compromise now, you are finished,” Kanu added.

Like this: Like Loading...