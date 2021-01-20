Oba Darasimi

The Ondo State Government has insisted that it will not allow any herdsman to graze in the state’s forest reserves without permission.

The State Commissioner for Agricultural and Rural Development, Adegboyega Adefarati, said in a statement that his ministry has in its registration over 50,000 farmers who are operating in the state’s forest reserves.

He said if any herder who did not submit himself to the process of documentation will not be allowed to operate in the forest reserves.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had given herdsmen a seven-day vacation ultimatum to vacate the forest reserves in the state due to the heightened cases of kidnapping and banditry allegedly perpetrated by criminals who have links with the herders,

Although the Presidency on Tuesday defended the right of the herders to dwell anywhere in the country, the Ondo state government has since fired back at the Presidency, asking why anyone would side with criminal elements.

However, a statement on Wednesday titled, ‘Ondo State Government Forest Reserves Policies And Regulation’, the state agriculture commissioner said it was illegal for herdsmen to encroach on the state-owned forest reserves.

The statement partly read, “We have registered over fifty (50,000) thousands of farmers who engage in different forms of agricultural activities in Ondo State Government Forest Reserves. With this, we regulate their activities and reduce criminality as we interface daily with farmers.

“Love it or leave it; farming is farming, be it crop production or animal husbandry. If any Nigerian irrespective of his/her State of origin desires land for farming in Government Forest Reserves, he/she must apply to Ondo State Ministry of Agriculture and pay the normal fee for the required hectares of land. It is illegal for herdsmen to encroach Ondo State Government Forest Reserves without permission and graze on the farms, many of which will be destroyed.

“Let me say it again and again that no activity (hunting, planting crops and animal rearing) can be done in Ondo State Forest Conservation without permission. The laws guiding Ondo State Forest are clear and concise on it.”