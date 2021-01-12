By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that amidst the various challenges confronting the country, leaders across Nigeria should no longer have excuses, but must have the political will to nip in the bud, these problems.

According to Lawan, it has become very imperative and absolutely necessary for all the leaders in Nigeria to apply themselves and solve these problems that include armed banditry, Boko Haram, Kidnapping, terrorism, among others.

Speaking with Journalists Tuesday in Abuja when he played host to the media and his staff as part of activities to mark his 62nd birthday celebration, the President of the Senate said, “it is absolutely necessary and incumbent on all of us leaders, today to apply ourselves fully to address the various challenges facing Nigerians.

“It is not easy. And sometimes, when you are outside the system, you think two plus two is four. Until you get in then you will discover it’s beyond that arithmetic, but there should be no excuses.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the resumption of Senators from the Christmas and New year break January 26th, Lawan who described the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB as a Demon, has assured Nigerians that the Senate will immediately commence work on the Bill to ensure that it is passed this year for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign it into law for money to flow in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria