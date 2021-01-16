Oba Darasimi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Nigerians should be appreciative of the work of the service chiefs, insisting that terrorists no longer control any part of Nigeria’s territory because of the dedication of the security bosses.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has received thorough criticism from many Nigerians who have blamed the APC-led government for the spate of killings especially from Boko Haram insurgents.

Prominent figures including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike condemned Buhari’s inadequate efforts in combating insurgency.

On January 15 the day set aside to honour military veterans, those who fought and died in the nation’s civil war and internal operations, Wike particularly seized the occasion to hit the federal government. He urged Buhari to fire the service chiefs who he said had lost control of the war against insurgency.

However, the APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, John Akpan Udo-Edehe, said Nigerians, especially members of the opposition parties should stop politicizing security issues.

He said in a statement that apart from attacks on soft targets, Boko Haram and its affiliates had been degraded. Udo-Edehe said efforts of security services, particularly the Armed Forces, to keep the country safe, should be appreciated.

“We should rather support their efforts to further degrade the capacity of terrorists and other criminal elements. We invite Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the patriotic call contained in our National Anthem – ‘The labours of our heroes past, shall never be in vain.”

Wike had said, “A country is as strong as its Armed Forces. Her inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency despite years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against internal insecurity.

“Today, therefore, also raises the need for all of us to be worried by the deteriorating security situation across the country as the security agents seem to have lost c0ntrol of the war against insurgency. He restated the call on the Federal Government to do everything necessary to bring the security threat by Boko Haram and armed bandits to a decisive end in the shortest time possible.

“We thank the Service Chiefs for their efforts so far in the battle against the insurgents. But we also align with the concern of citizens that having seemingly reached their wits’ end to control the war, they should now give way for fresh hands and ideas to give the fight the impetus that it so strongly needs to ensure that Boko Haram and killer bandits are comprehensively defeated and smoked out of existence.”