Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial flagbearer in the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi State, Senator Sunny Ogbuoji, has denied reports in the social media alleging that he was planning to defect to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following Governor Umahi’s defection to APC.

Ogbuoji who represented Ebonyi South Senatorial district in the national assembly between 2011-2019, said there was no genuine reason yet for him to leave the APC for another party.

He assured the leaders and members of the party in the state that he was not leaving the party, and urged them to disregard the rumour and focus on rebuilding the party.

Ogbuoji spoke when he received the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Stanley Okoroemegha, at his Edda Country home.

The former Lawmaker promised to support the party Chairman to succeed, promising to assist him to talk to other political leaders in the area to support the party.

Ogbuoji However urged the Chairman to prevail on members and supporters of the party in the state to desist from violent actions, noting that it was wrong to depict the party as a repressive party instead of the progressives party, warning that anything built on force does not last.

Earlier in his speech, Okoroemegha, said he was at the Senator’s home to pay new year’s homage to him and also to appeal to him not to leave the party.

Okoroemegha assured him that Governor David Umahi was willing and very ready to work with leaders of the party like him to move the party and the state forward.

He urged the Senator to put aside his political differences with the governor and team up with him to reorganize and reposition the party, stressing that whatever God has destined for him will surely come to pass.

Emegha who also hails from Edda noted that Edda People had no reason not to support APC after the Governor gave them the opportunity to produce the caretaker Chairman of the party despite the disappointment the Governor experienced when he gave an Edda man a similar opportunity in the past.