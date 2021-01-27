Veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu, on Tuesday evening, January 26, died after a prolonged battle with his health.

It was gathered that he fainted and never woke up, and preparations are on to convey his body to his hometown for interment.

Ernest battled with his health for years after he suffered a stroke in 2015 and was in and out of hospital all that time.

In January 2020, Ernest Asuzu who had been missing from TV screens was spotted begging in front of a supermarket in Lagos and not able to walk properly. The man who found him made a video calling out Nollywood for neglecting one of their own.

”I’m just directing this to Nollywood. This is one of Nollywood’s star, everybody knows, we were surprised seeing him in this kind of condition in just right supermarket asking men to assist him when he has Nollywood men or people,

“They are just there doing anything they like but they don’t help their selves

So we are calling on Nollywood to come and help their member. It’s not only to act films, but this guy also cannot even work so they need to come to this guy’s aid, not when he dies they’ll come and do big burial for somebody. They need to help him now that’s he’s alive,” the man had said in the call-out video.

Similarly, in February 2020, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano and Some Nollywood stars visited Ernest Asuzu in a hospital where he was receiving treatment.

In 2015, Ernest Asuzu announced that Jeremiah Funfeyin of Mercyland Deliverance Ministry healed him of stroke.

The cleric reportedly gave him a new SUV valued at about N3.5m and N1.5m as startup capital to help revive his career. For eight years, he battled depression and was rumoured dead at some point.

In a recent interview with Premium Times, he debunked reports of his death saying, “I was rumoured dead, some people said I was mad; that I was a never-do-well. It hurts badly. I don’t know what they want to achieve by wishing me ill. Some said my ex was behind my problems but I honestly do not know and I have not asked her.”

“When we were dating, I introduced her to God. I think she was too heady, she doesn’t like God. It didn’t work out in the long run because I cannot do without God,” Ernest Asuzu added.

