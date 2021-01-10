Nollywood actor and movie producer, Omogoriola Hassan has been crowned the new king of Uba land, Imobi Kingdom in Ijebu east, Ogun State.

The actor had previously been installed as a king-elect of the land but a recent consultation with the oracle of the land confirmed him as the chosen one.

Oba Omogoriola shared a video where consultations were being made with the Ifa oracle by the chiefs of the town to ascertain if he is the right candidate for the throne.

Oba Omogoriola said, “The office of an Ọba in Yoruba land is an hereditary office that is maintained by Royal families, but in order to be the one that is confirmed as an Ọba the chief priest and the town elders would perform an IFA consultation to confirm if they have the right person because many use influence and money to attain this sacred office.

“I am elated that when the Uba Imobi kingdom’s IFA priests and the elders performed my Ọba consultation, IFA responded at the first throwing of the kola-nut that I am the right person for the Ọba’s office (The Olu of Uba Land Imobi Kingdom). I am grateful to IFA and the creator for permitting me to be the chosen Ọba for my people. My sincere gratitude to my family, friends, and fans for your prayers, support, and well-wishes.”

Omogoriola Adeniyi Hassan was born to the family of King Asumon Oyefeso and Chief Mrs. Mulikat Ireyemi Hassan (Iya-Afin). King Asumon Oyefeso was the great-grandson of the Alade Oruwa of Ijebuland, his father was from a royal family in Ijebu Isiwo, and his mother was also from a royal family in Ijebu Ode.

Omogoriola used to be married to his colleague, Ayo Adesanya with whom he shares a 14 year old son with.

Following the collapse of his marriage to her, Omogoriola moved on and married someone else he simply refers to as Olori.

