Victoria Inyama | Image: Instagram/VictoriaInyama

Nigerian actress Victoria Inyama has been hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus.

Inyama, on Sunday, shared a video of herself wearing a nose mask and plugged onto a ventilator on a hospital bed. A drip line could also be seen running through her arm.

“I couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school etc. I would rather go through this than my children. What a Christmas and New Year. What a 2021! COVID is a terrible terrible virus,” Inyama, who is a mother of three wrote in the accompanying caption.

She added: “I can’t even explain. So exhausting, 3 weeks and still counting. This too shall pass.”

Iyanma also shared what appears to be the COVID-19 test result message. According to the messaged, she was asked to self-isolate and stay at home until January 6.

“Account ID 1b7bdb00. You have tested positive for COVID-19, so you must stay at home and self-isolate until the 6th of January (including this date). If you still have a fever until the 6th, you should continue,” the text read.

Inyama began her career In 1990. Some of the films in which she has starred in include ‘Silent Night’, ‘Danger Zone’, ‘Odum’, and ‘Love from Above’, ‘Iyanga’, ‘Eze Nwanyi’, Glamour Boys’ and ‘Barraccuda’.