Nollywood Veteran Actress, Orisabunmi, Dead At 60

The Nigerian film industry has lost another veteran Yoruba actor, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi. She died at the age of 60.

The Kwara born actress dies four months after the death of her ex-husband, Jimoh Aliu, who was popularly known as Aworo.

President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, known as Mr. Latin, confirmed she died on Tuesday night.

Also, another senior TAMPAN member Tunde Ola-Yusuff also stated that “She left without a goodbye” in a post on social media.

She was well known from the 80s for her roles as a priestess, pacifist, or the good witch in movies. She has played some iconic roles like ‘Asabi’ in “Oluwerimagboojo”, and the priestess in “Ayanmo Eda”.

Years after her divorce from her ex-husband, she still had something good to say about him. In an interview with a news media, she said:

We had fulfilled our time as a couple. Beyond that, he was a father figure to me. He mentored me in the film and theatre industry. All I can say about him is that he was a good father. I cannot forget him and what he stood for. Today, people know me as Orisabumi. That is as a result of the grace of God and the goodwill of Baba Jimoh Aliu. God gave me fame through him.

She is loved by many and would always be remembered for her roles in the Nollywood industry.