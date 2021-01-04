From Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

Former Niger State Governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu has lamented the dwindling fortunes of educaiton in the northern states, calling for a holistic approach to address the problem with commensurate qualified teachers.

He decried how the National Certificate in Education (NCE) was left too exposed to those who venture into the course as alternative to nothing to hold on to.

“We need to conduct a thorough research to know the impact of cancelling Grade II certificate.”

Aliyu who was Guest Speaker during the 22nd Convocation of the prestigious Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, while delivering a paper under the theme: “Place of COEs in the Development of Nigeria” said the north needed to pay attention to not only raising standards but ensure the place of the teaching profession was adequately promoted and protected .

He said: “It is disheartening to note that no state in the north can boast of 50 per cent qualified teachers.

“More saddening, 80 per cent of out-of-school children are in the north – with Kebbi having the highest cut.”

Calling for change, Aliyu shared an experience he had of the level of teacher deficit when he was governor.

“I visited a school where more than 70 pupils were jam-packed with only two teachers in the school and another using a classroom for different arms of classes. I was left in shock as to how the pupils will cope in such a discouraging environment and condition,” he said.

Aliyu, who also holds the royal title of Taliban Minna, pointed out that the principles of education should be taught in schools to further create avenue for evolving a concept on Grade II or something better to propel quality teaching.

“All we need is to have committed professional teachers who will promote education, morals, growth and development to change the narrative “, he said.