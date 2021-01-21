Bayo Adedeji, the chief executive officer of Wakanow.com, a cheap online travel agency, is narrating how one of his domestic staff repaid his kindness to him, with stealing blindly from him.

Adedeji who has had stints with Amazon and Walmart in the US, took to his facebook to share his experience with his chef who is a father of five, what the chef did to get himself sacked.

“I have always wondered why people treat domestic employees like shit in Lagos. After a few years I now understand,” Adedeji who also runs Shoe Sale and Dundu Nation began.

“I pay my chef N100k monthly and weekly 5k for transportation he typically eats breakfast and lunch at the house, if he comes extra days I give him 5k-10k. And when I travel abroad which is usually at least 1 week a month he doesn’t come to work while I am gone.

“During the pandemic I continued to pay him like nothing happened because I wondered how he would feed his family. I was not even in town o for 3 to 5 months. I noticed the feeding bill continued to rise and it seemed we never have things in the house.

“When I ask to eat something I get additional bill to do market runs every other day so I started tracking. My feeding bill went up by 100% in October for 3 weeks of feeding. I was nearing 300k in spending on food excluding salary for me alone….. Uhmmmmmm!

“Typically I have a lot of guest on weekends but in November we were always at Wave on the beach. So I went out and purchased so much food that we could not possibly finish in a month. Two weeks after, I asked to eat jollof rice with smoky flavor and imported rice so that the grains stand at attention, he told me we don’t have tin tomato.

“Shocked, I argued he told me I didn’t buy it. I checked my records and noticed I purchased two cartons of tin tomato. I mean two cartons o, of premium tin tomato like the one in metal containers from Renee supermarket. Two whole cartons was gone in 2 weeks without having a major party.

“Then I remembered he had a naming ceremony so I thought he must have stolen it to use for his party but I assumed maybe I didn’t take it from the store or the house girl stole it since I didn’t catch him. America taught me to assume innocent till proven guilty not the other way around like typical ………”