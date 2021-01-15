Breaking News

NPA expects 19 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos port

By
0
npa-expects-19-ships-with-petroleum-products,-others-at-lagos-port
Views: Visits 5

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk malt, container, base oil, automobile gasoline and bulk salt.

Meanwhile, another seven ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, bulk sugar and petrol.

Sixteen other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer, butane gas, base oil and sodium carbonste.


In this article:

NPA




No comments yet

Insecurity: Service chiefs have reached their wits’ end — Wike

Previous article

2 people shot, one stabbed as cult groups clash in Delta community

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News