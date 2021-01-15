The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicated that the ships contain bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk malt, container, base oil, automobile gasoline and bulk salt.

Meanwhile, another seven ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, bulk sugar and petrol.

Sixteen other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer, butane gas, base oil and sodium carbonste. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria