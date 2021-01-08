It promises to be a thrilling round of action as The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enter Matchday 3 this weekend.

Akwa United and Abia Warriors go head to head at the Nest of Champions looking for their first win of the season after a very slow start to the NPFL season. The two sides with Plateau United are yet to register a goal in the campaign. The match billed for Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo will take place on Saturday.

Enyimba International will be hoping to consolidate on their CAF Champions League victory against Al Merreikh which was though not enough to take them through to the CAF Champions League group stage when they host Wikki Tourists. Wikki Tourists on the other hand, were held to a goalless draw at home by visiting Plateau United on Matchday 2 and will hope to find favour at the Enyimba International stadium.

Big winners on Matchday 2, Nasarawa United, 2-1 winners over Heartland at the Dan Anyiam stadium will host Kano Pillars as they hope to maintain their unbeaten run and hold on to top spot.

Buoyed by two big wins against Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers respectively, Rivers United will seek to maintain their unbeaten start when they host Kwara United.

MFM are up against Sunshine Stars in Lagos. The Akure gunners will have a daunting task fighting for their first-ever NPFL point at the Agege stadium.

Plateau United will be looking for their first win of the season when they host Heartland FC of Owerri at the New Jos Stadium. The Jos side will hope to appease their home fans with a convincing win following their shocking defeat at home to Kwara United on Matchday 1.

In other fixtures, Katsina United will lock horns with Adamawa United in Kaduna while Rangers International visits Jigawa Golden Stars, FC Ifeanyi Ubah welcome Dakkada FC in Nnewi and Warri Wolves visits Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

