Rivers United

The Technical Adviser of high-flying Rivers United FC, Stanley Eguma, on Thursday said that fatigue was responsible for the team’s loss against Wikki Tourist FC of Bauchi in the Match Day 4 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Media Officer of the Club, Mayuku Charles, in a statement in Lagos, quoted Eguma as saying that the players were tired, having spent long hours on the road from Port Harcourt to Bauchi, venue of the match.

“After the game, we played on Sunday, we had a terrible moment travelling to Bauchi.

“We had a hectic period because fatigue was very instrumental to our loss today.

“Maybe because of the breakdown we had on the road on our way coming.

“But I think that the players tried their best; we lost today but we still have other games to play.

“We are going to correct our mistakes and work on the fatigue issue,’’ Eguma said.

The statement added that Chinedu Udeagha’s 29th-minute goal from a well-taken free-kick was enough to ensure Wikki Tourist emerged victorious in a tightly contested game at the Abubarkar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

“The 2020/2021 NPFL season is only four days old but the battle for the title is beginning to hot up.

“Eguma made six changes from the team that had breezed past Kwara United on Sunday.

“Lookman Binuyo dropped the bench and Kunle Odunlani stepped up to make his first league start for the club,’’ the statement read in part.

The experienced utility player slotted in on the centre of midfield and stepped into the “hole” Binuyo usually occupies.

Recovering Fortune Omoniwari was also listed as a substitute.

“This fixture has seen very few goals in recent years and this one followed suit,’’ Charles stated. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria