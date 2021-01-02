Uja EMMANUEL, Makurdi

AS the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enters week two, Lobi stars Football Club of Makurdi will on Sunday play host to Mountain of Fire Ministries Football Club of Lagos at Aper Aku stadium Makurdi Benue state capital.

MFM FC has never win Lobi stars at Aper Aku stadium, even though both side have quality players and tested technical crew.

The game is expected to be explosive considering the pedigree of both teams who have experience players.

For Coach Kabiru Dogo, this is his first home game as a Technical adviser, since joining the Makurdi premier league side and the fans expect a perfect outing.

A good outing means he has won the heart of the teaming Lobi fans supporters and the entire Board and management.