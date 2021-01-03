Rivers United players warming-up before the match. Credit: RUFC Media

Fortune Omoniwari scored his second goal of the season to give Rivers United a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Abia Warriors in Aba.

The win also shot coach Stanley Eguma’s team to the top of the league standings.

The energetic forward, who scored the decisive goal against Rangers FC last week Wednesday, fired the ball beyond Ojo Olorunleke from a Stephen Gopey assist.

Moments later, it would have been two goals for Rivers United but Lookman Binayo effort failed to find the back of the net.

Abia Warriors created some chances but failed to get level before the break with the best chance coming from Nzube Anaezemba.

Abia Warriors came out strongly after the break and went close with efforts from Samson Paul as well as Arit Archibong but the visiting team was saved by goalkeeper Abiodun Akande and the woodwork.

Coach Imama Amakapabo’s team would have levelled the game if Chukwuemeka Obioma had converted a near-perfect cross from Samson Paul.

The three points went to Rivers United who had to play the last 17 minutes with ten men after Nelson Esor received a second yellow card for a poorly-timed tackle.

Rivers United now have six points from two matches and their next assignment is the CAF Confederation Cup first round 2nd leg fixture against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday 6th January 2021 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Omagwa, Rivers State.