The Nigeria Professional Football League matchday three games will be taking place across the country this weekend with a derby clash in Lagos.

The only two teams from the South-West region of Nigeria in the NPFL, MFM FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure, will be battling it out Sunday at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Both teams are evenly matched going into this tie; having recorded a win and a loss each in their two matches played so far in the new season.

Going by the records, Lagos has never been a good hunting ground for Sunshine Stars as they have lost in all their previous visits to the Center of Excellence.

However, the Akure-based team can be buoyed by the return of coach Gbenga Ogunbote to their fold as he is one of the managers that has been able to unlock the secret of the Olukoya Boys.

In his last visit to Lagos, while he was in charge of Enugu Rangers, Ogunbote was able to get a point and he would be hoping for the same in Sunday’s tie if not more.

As for the Coach of MFM FC, Tony Bolus, getting back to winning ways after the setback in the game against Lobi Stars in Markudi is paramount.

“Our target is to win as many matches as we can whether we are home or away, so against Sunshine Stars we will be sticking to this target,” The MFM coach said in a radio interview.

PREMIUM TIMES would serve live updates for the game billed to kickoff 4 p.m. at the ‘Soccer Temple’

Other games

Apart from the derby in Lagos, there are a handful of other interesting fixtures in the NPFL this weekend.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United will be hoping to make it three wins in as many games when they host Kwara United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The back-to-back wins over Enugu Rangers and Abia Warriors make Rivers United joint-top with Nasarawa United on the NPFL log.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers will be chasing the maximum points at stake in the matchday 3 encounter against tough-looking, Jigawa Golden Stars FC at their adopted Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna

In the five ever encounters between the ‘Flying Antelopes’ and the ‘Giant Killers’, the Coal City landlords had three wins, all at home, with two losses suffered, scoring eight times and getting cracked four times by the Dutse-based outfit with the 5-0 spanking of May 2, 2012 the most outstanding result.

Lafia will also be agog for the Nasarawa United vs Kano Pillars while Dakkada FC will fancy their chances in Nnewi where they will go up against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Fixtures

Katsina United Vs Adamawa United

Nasarawa United Vs Kano Pillars

Plateau United Vs Heartland

Enyimba Vs Wikki Tourist

Rivers United Vs Kwara United

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Enugu Rangers

Ifeanyi Uba vs Dakkada

MFM vs Sunshine Stars

Lobi Stars vs Warri Wolves