Rivers United matchday 2 line-up that played against Abia Warriors in Aba. Photo: RUFC Media

Rivers United have continue their fine form in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season with a 3-0 spanking of Kwara United today at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium to maintain their lead on the league table

Coach Stanley Eguma’s team opened scoring through Ifeanyi Anaemena in the 33rd minute and two minutes later, the impressive Godwin Aguda doubled the lead for the home side after Stephen Gopey produced a brilliant run and located Aguda who buried the ball into the net.

Kwara United showed class in the league’s opening day when they travelled to Jos to beat Plateau United 2-0. Having that result in mind, Rivers United showed no complacency and kept creating changes till the 90th minute they scored the third goal from the penalty spot that was converted by Chika Godwin.

The result also means Rivers United are yet to concede a goal after three league games and puts them in fine shape as they awaits the CAF’s verdict on their postponed Confederations Cup match against Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

Uyo-based team, Dakkada FC produced the most shocking result of matchday 3 after they stunned FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 in Nnewi. Nnamdi Mejuobi’s goal in the 29th minute was good enough to seal victory and give the visitors a pleasant trip back home.

Rangers International consolidated on their matchday 2 victory over Akwa United by beating Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna. Israel Abia’s goal made the difference.

In Jos, Plateau United achieved their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Heartland FC of Owerri. Muhammadu Zulkifilu, Amos Gyang and Jesse Akila scored the goals to take some pressure off coach Abdul Maikaba and compound the woes of Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu who must find a way to get Heartland to winning ways.

In Markurdi, Lobi Stars recorded a sweet 3-0 victory over Warri Wolves. The result makes it back-to-back win for the Makurdi based team after their 1-0 victory over MFM on matchday 2. They will hope to consolidate on the result on Wednesday when they take on Sunshine Stars in Akure.

MFM Football Club of Lagos continued their dominance over Sunshine Stars in the south-west derby. The Olukoya Boys showed intent from the blast of the Whistle and it took just five minutes into the game for Dennis Obasi to tap in Clement Ogwu’s cross into an empty net.

The goal secured a 1-0 win for MFM but Obasi believes they must improve before their next match against Dakkada FC in Uyo.

In Aba, Enyimba bounced off their disappointing exit in the CAF champions League to beat Wikki Tourists 1-0. It was a match the fans expected to see more goals but Nabil Yarou’s goal in the 24th minute was all the game could give.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars played a 1-1 draw. Nyima Nwagua gave Pillars the lead in the 48th minute and just when they were hoping to seal an away victory, Adamu Hassan’s goal in the 84th minute saved the blushes of the hosts.

Action will resume in the Nigeria Professional Football League with matchday four fixtures on Wednesday by 4pm across different centres in the country.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 3 Results

Rivers United 3 Kwara United 0

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0 Dakkada FC 1

Jigawa Golden Stars 0 Rangers Int’l FC 1

Plateau United 3 Heartland FC 0

Lobi Stars 3 Warri Wolves 0

MFM FC 1 Sunshine Stars 0

Enyimba 1 Wikki Tourists 0

Nasarawa United 1 Kano Pillars 1