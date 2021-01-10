Rivers United continued their impressive start to the Nigeria Professional Football League season on Sunday.

Coach Stanley Eguma’s men made it three wins in three games with a 3-0 victory over Kwara United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The Pride of Rivers had managed lone goal victories in their first two games against Rangers and Abia Warriors, but in Sunday’s tie, they were more convincing against the Afonja Warriors.

Quickfire goals from Ifeanyi Anaemena and Godwin Aguda in the 32nd and 33rd minute saw Rivers United cruising to a two-goal lead at half time.

Big win for @RiversUnitedFC 3⃣ wins in 3⃣ for Stanley Eguma and his men#RIVKWA #NPFL21 pic.twitter.com/Lh97zrgcFd — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) January 10, 2021

While it was looking like the two goals will be enough to seal victory, Rivers United got the icing on the cake when they were awarded a late penalty kick which was converted by Chika Godwin in the 90th minute.

Other Games

There were similar 3-0 wins in Jos and Makurdi were Plateau United and Lobi Stars dispatched Heartland FC and Warri Wolves respectively.

Muhammad Zikilifu, Amos Gyan, and Jesse Akila were the goal scorers for the Peace Boys in Jos.

For Lobi Stars, Ossy Martin, Mathias Samuel and Chinonso Okonkwo were the goal scorers.

The next stop for the Benue State team is an away game against Sunshine Stars.

Meanwhile, two away victories were recorded in Kaduna and Nnewi.

Rangers pipped Jigawa Golden Stars 1-0 at their adopted home ground in the Crocodile City while Dakkada FC secured an identical victory over FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars’ poor run in Lagos continued on Sunday as they were beaten for the umpteenth time by MFM FC.

Dennis Obasi’s seventh-minute goal was enough to give the Olukoya boys victory and maximum match points in the South West derby.

In Lafia, Kano Pillars were forced to a 1-1 draw by their hosts Nasrawa United but Enyimba were able to navigate past Wikki Tourist in Aba with a 1-0 win.

FULL-TIME RESULTS

Katsina Utd 2-0 Adamawa Utd



Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Kano Pillars



Plateau Utd 3-0 Heartland



Enyimba 1-0 Wikki



Rivers Utd 3-0 Kwara Utd



Jigawa GS 0-1 Rangers



MFM 1-0 Sunshine Stars



Lobi 3-0 Wolves



FC Ifeanyiubah 0-1 Dakkada