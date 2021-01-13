Daily News

NRC begins e-ticketing for Abuja-Kaduna train service

By
0
e-ticket
Views: Visits 5
Abuja-Kaduna train service
Abuja-Kaduna passengers on board

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced the e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the process would be on test run for a week before its formal inauguration on Jan. 20.

“We have commenced the e-ticketing for the Abuja -Kaduna train service today. We intend to test-run this process for about a week after which the formal inauguration will be done at the Ministry of Transportation on Jan. 20.

“The essence of this e-ticketing is to enable people to access tickets easily with fewer hurdles and especially during this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

ALSO READ: We’re working on type, quantity of COVID-19 vaccines — FG

According to Okhiria, the e-ticketing platform will guarantee orderliness in purchasing of tickets and address some major security challenges in the country.

He said that the e-ticketing would also ensure that the database of all passengers boarding the train were captured in case of emergencies and for other purposes.

An e-ticket (short for electronic ticket) is stored in the airline/train’s reservation system and therefore eliminates the need for a printed ticket.

The passengers are expected to check in with a government-issued photo ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport) to receive their boarding pass. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Dr. Dre Accused Of Holding Gun To Wife’s Head

Previous article

I’ve been struggling since the season started – Arsenal’s Aubameyang

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News