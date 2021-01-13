Abuja-Kaduna passengers on board

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced the e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, the NRC Managing Director, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the process would be on test run for a week before its formal inauguration on Jan. 20.

“We have commenced the e-ticketing for the Abuja -Kaduna train service today. We intend to test-run this process for about a week after which the formal inauguration will be done at the Ministry of Transportation on Jan. 20.

“The essence of this e-ticketing is to enable people to access tickets easily with fewer hurdles and especially during this period of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

According to Okhiria, the e-ticketing platform will guarantee orderliness in purchasing of tickets and address some major security challenges in the country.

He said that the e-ticketing would also ensure that the database of all passengers boarding the train were captured in case of emergencies and for other purposes.

An e-ticket (short for electronic ticket) is stored in the airline/train’s reservation system and therefore eliminates the need for a printed ticket.

The passengers are expected to check in with a government-issued photo ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport) to receive their boarding pass. (NAN)

