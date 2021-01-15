The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State command, on Thursday, arraigned an 18-year-old man, Isma’eel Abubakar, before a Senior Magistrates’ Court over alleged defilement of a minor.
The defendant, who lives at Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano, is standing trial on one-count charge of rape.
The Prosecution Counsel, Halliru Isa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8 at Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano.
He alleged that on the same date at about 4:30 pm., the defendant, deceived a five-year-old girl, lured her to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.
Isa said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.
READ ALSO: Kukah: We will judge Buhari by his actions, not words ― CAN
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plea of the defendant was not taken.
Senior Magistrate Haulatu Magaji ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre.
Magaji, therafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 16, for mention.
Comments