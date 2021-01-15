Daily News

NSCDC arraigns 18-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State command, on Thursday, arraigned an 18-year-old man, Isma’eel Abubakar, before a Senior Magistrates’ Court over alleged defilement of a minor.

The defendant, who lives at Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano, is standing trial on one-count charge of rape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Halliru Isa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8 at Kofar Ruwa Quarters, Kano.

He alleged that on the same date at about 4:30 pm., the defendant, deceived a five-year-old girl, lured her to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Isa said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plea of the defendant was not taken.

Senior Magistrate Haulatu Magaji ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre.

Magaji, therafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 16, for mention. 

