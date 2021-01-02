Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

THE State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command; Mr. Vincent Ogu, has stated that his command arrested 126 suspected pipeline vandals/oil thieves in the year 2020.

Ogu who disclosed this at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital, while speaking on the achievements of the command in the year under review commended the efforts of the officers and men of the command who he said have shown unreserved commitment in carrying out the zero tolerance directives of the Commandant General, Abdulahi Gana Mohammadu, against all forms of vandalism of petroleum pipelines and other critical national assets of government within the state.

According to him “As a command, we appreciate the locals for having confidence in us as demonstrated by the timely and useful information they provided which helped in no small measures towards the successes the Command has recorded in the fight against all forms of Economic Sabotage against our Nation Nigeria.”

Giving update on the prosecution of some of the suspects so far arrested, the Abia NSCDC boss stated that “The command has secured a total of 60 convictions with over 35 vehicles (Truck and Passenger Cars) used in various illegal Petroleum Products business forfeited to the federal Government.

“We have a total of 66 cases at different stages of trial at the Federal High Court, Umuahia”.