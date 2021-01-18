Akinwale Aboluwade

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps , NSCDC, Oyo State Command says it rescued one man, aged 60 years, (name withheld) an indigene of Ibadan from mob attack, on Monday.

The old man was rescued from angry mob for allegedly molesting two female minors at Fanawole area of Apete, Ibadan in the early hours of Monday.

The state Commandant of NSCDC, Iskilu Akinsanya, while addressing journalists at the Command headquarters, disclosed that the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Command was alerted on the incident around 9am.

Akinsanya said, “The Residents of the area called on the Civil Defence Divisional office at Sango to interfere before the suspect will be armed. Meanwhile, the victims alleged that the old man defiled on the account of engaging in spiritual healing for them.

“It takes the intervention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the area to rescue the man just as the residents of the area were about to set ablaze the old man’s house. Don’t get involved in jungle justice but report criminal activities to NSCDC and other security agencies.”

The NSCDC Commandant lauded the people of the area for giving timely information to the Corps, saying that the man would be charged to court immediately after the completion of investigation.

Recall that in a related scenario, 13-year-old daughter to Iyabo Asumo, a hairdresser at Felele area of Ibadan, Oyo State was allegedly defiled by a 29-year-old man, Timothy Abijo, who was on a visit to a neighbour in their home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Asumo had stepped out briefly to collect food from her sister who stayed close by but before her arrival, the stranger had taken advantage of the young girl after luring her with the sum of N500 and threatening her not to talk. By the time the woman and her neighbour got to the room where the suspect was, they discovered that he had escaped through the window.