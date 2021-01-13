NSCDC



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Wednesday that it recorded 1,922 criminal and civil cases in Jigawa in 2020.

Mr Adamu Shehu, the NSCDC Command spokesman in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on Wednesday in Dutse.

Shehu said that 608 of the cases were criminal, while 1, 314 were civil.

He listed the criminal cases as theft, burglary, shoplifting, trespass, vandalism, drug abuse/selling, robbery, thuggery, assault, sodomy, unnatural offences and rape.

Others are gross indecency, forgery, breach of trust, impersonation, fraud, armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, homicide, suicide, criminal intimidation and public nuisance.

The spokesman said that of the 608 criminal cases, 229 were prosecuted out of which the command secured 95 convictions.

According to him, 228 of the cases are pending, while 56 were transferred to the relevant agencies.

Shehu said the civil cases included breach of contractual agreement, family disputes, land, farm and tenancy disputes, communal clashes, interpersonal disputes, as well as farmers/herdsmen conflicts.

He said 957 of the 1,314 civil cases were resolved amicably, 58 referred to court, while 299 others were pending.

The spokesman reiterated the resolve of the command to continue to protect the lives and property of the people across the state.