Buying pressure on mid-cap stocks comprising Flour Mills, Presco, Nigerian Breweries and UACN, as well as MTNN, Nigeria’s second most capitalised company, led the Nigerian stock market to further gain on Friday as the bourse added N19.437 billion gain in a bull run that took its consolidated gain for the week to N552.120 billion.
The Insurance Index was the biggest advancer of the five sectorial indices, increasing by 4.14 per cent to 243.75 index points.
A positive market breadth was reported as there were 42 gainers against 12 losers at the end of trade.
The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 0.52 per cent to close at 41,176.14 index points. Market capitalisation closed higher at N21.530 trillion.
Year to date, the index is up by 2.25 per cent.
TOP 5 GAINERS
UACN led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N8.25. Wapic went up by 10 per cent to N0.55. Regal rose to N0.33, notching up 10 per cent in the process. NNFM added 9.94 per cent to end today’s trade at N7.41. Livestock Feeds completed the top 5, climbing by 9.90 per cent to N2.11.
TOP 5 LOSERS
Daar Communications was the worst performing stock, declining by 10 per cent to close at N0.27. Ardova shed 9.84 per cent to close at N19.70. May & Baker fell to N3.63, losing 5.71 per Cent. Union Diagnostic slumped to N0.30, recording 3.23 per cent depreciation. Sterling Bank closed at N2, going down by 1.96 per cent.
TOP 5 TRADES
A total of 666.606 million shares estimated at N6.396 billion were traded Friday in 6,980 deals.
Japaul Gold was the most active stock with 115.832 million units of its stocks worth N174.904 million traded in 332 deals. A total of 47.973 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N461.743 million exchanged hands in 369 transactions. Mutual Benefits had 42.578 million shares valued at N17.879 million traded in 65 deals. GTB traded 38.621 million shares estimated at N1.277 billion in 421 transactions. UBA traded 37.307 million shares valued at N341.932 million in 270 deals.
