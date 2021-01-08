The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed vice-chancellors of universities to commence academic activities on January 18, after the suspension of 10-month-old Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The universities were directed to resume on the condition that the safety guidelines rolled out the Presidential Task Force (PTF) team on Covid-19 will be adhered to.

It would be recalled Universities in Nigeria were closed due to the ASUU strike as well as the Coronavirus pandemic.

ASUU, however, suspended its strike on December 23, 2020, after the federal government met their demands.

The NUC said following the approval given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID19, universities can now resume academic activities.

In a statement released, the deputy executive secretary (Administration) of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, officers on Grade Level 12 and below were mandated to remain at home for a period of five weeks as earlier directed by the federal government.

He urged university authorities to safeguard lives by strictly adhering to the extant safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, which have been communicated severally to the Nigerian University System through the NUC’s circulars.

The statement partly read, “I am to add that universities on resumption of academic activities, must under no circumstance violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) approved by the NUC, as well as other extant quality assurance standards and guidelines.”

