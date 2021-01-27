Following the sack of Nigeria’s service chiefs and the appointment of their replacement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, the immediate past president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, are both faulting the non inclusion of an Igbo as part of the new security chiefs.
The appointed new Service Chiefs include Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
Nwodo who is the newly-appointed Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, SMBF, expressed shock and disappointment at Buhari’s exclusion of an Igbo in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.
Nwodo insinuated that Buhari’s action was an obvious expression of disdain for the Ndigbo people and a statement that suggests that no Igbo is fit to head any Nigerian security agency.
Nwodo reacting to the announcement, said, “Gen Buhari, thanks for making us in Igboland feel, once more, that we are not fit to head any of the Security services.”
He failed to make further remark.
Similarly, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri took to his social media to question Buhari on his apparent disdain for Ndigbo.
He asked, “What did Igbo people do to #Buhari?
* No Igbo heading any of the 3 arms of government
* No Igbo heading any of the 3 military branches
* No Igbo in the National Security Council
* No Igbo heading any of the intelligence agencies
* No Igbo heading any security or paramilitary agency
Continuing, Reno asked again, “Are they supposed to be grateful because Buhari made an Igbo his Personal Assistant on photography? Is taking photographs the only thing they are good for in Buhari’s government?”
