Following the sack of Nigeria’s service chiefs and the appointment of their replacement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, the immediate past president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, are both faulting the non inclusion of an Igbo as part of the new security chiefs.

Nwodo who is the newly-appointed Coordinator of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, SMBF, expressed shock and disappointment at Buhari’s exclusion of an Igbo in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

Nwodo insinuated that Buhari’s action was an obvious expression of disdain for the Ndigbo people and a statement that suggests that no Igbo is fit to head any Nigerian security agency.