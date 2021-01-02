Kunle Akinrinade

THE remains of Chief Cornelius Asuzu Agwunobi, will be interred on January 6, 2020 at his country home in Duruji –Amugbara, Isuobishi, Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The renowned community leader and lawyer died at age 84.

An obsequies released by the family signed by his son, Asiwaju Martins Agwunobi, said “a Christian wake will be held on January 5 at his country home in Duruji –Amugbara, Isuobishi.

‘’There will also be a requiem mass on January 6 by 10 am at St. Philomena Catholic Church at Isuobishi in Isu Local Government Area, while interment will be held at his country home in Duruji –Amugbara, Isuobishi in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.’’

The deceased is survived by wife, children and grandchildren.