Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

By Nwafor Sunday

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised Nigerians to always give thanks to God, noting that they are not better than those who were killed by covid-19 in 2020.

Obasanjo disclosed this at the second annual Thanksgiving Service of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

According to him: “It is our duty to give thanks to God. You will be the most ungrateful person if you do not perform the duty of giving thanks to God.

“In all circumstances, give thanks. Therefore, if you fail to give thanks, you are failing a very significant duty of yours as a Christian.

“Last year 2020 was a very challenging year not only for us in Nigeria, not only for us in Africa but for the whole world.

“The fact that you are alive calls for giving thanks to God. It doesn’t matter which way you look at it, that those who you know as a result of Covid-19 are no more here with us not because you are better than they are, more knowledgeable than they are, it’s just by the grace of God.

“And if God gives you that grace, to still remain on earth, maybe for a purpose and I believe part of the purpose is for you to continue to serve humanity and to serve God. You cannot be a servant of God if you cannot give thanks to him.

“The purpose of being here is to perform our duty as Christians, by giving thanks to God.”

Vanguard News Nigeria