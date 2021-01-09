A photo combination of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and a court gavel.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has reacted to the Federal High Court judgement that dismissed the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate forgery suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the PDP chieftain, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the party said the court ruling is a “testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.”

While congratulating Governor Obaseki on his victory at the court, the PDP asked the APC to join the Edo State Government to “build a society where hard work is rewarded, where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state the driving spirit of our being.”

“It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility. Edo people are advised not to only punish them with their votes on election days, but to consider them public enemy number one henceforth!

“However, if Each and every one of them own up to their role, tender well-intentioned apologies and commit to being of good character, show respect to Edo people, toe the path of honour and have the decency of admitting to the fact that they spread lies and concocted fake stories to sell their mandate and attempted to dupe the courts, Edo people may show some mercy. After all, Governor Obaseki is a reasonable man. Edo people are reasonable people.

“It is the most honourable thing to do; it is the noblest step to take. Governor Obaseki, we once again congratulate you and the good and patient people of Edo State as your RESETTING EDO agenda moves to the next level,” the PDP added.

Obaseki defeated the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 governorship election.

He secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than Ize-Iyamu who got 223, 619 votes.