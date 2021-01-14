Oba Darasimi

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election Peter Obi has said Muhammadu Buhari-led government is mortgaging the future of Nigeria with its borrowing spree.

The former governor of Anambra State is miffed at the growing debt profile of the country with no commensurate projects.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total debt profile had risen to N31. 009 trillion. The country is expected to borrow more at it looks to obtain another loans worth N4.3 trillion to fund the N13 trillion 2021 budget.

Obi insisted that the borrowings were not justified and he challenged the current administration to point at the capital projects executed with borrowed funds for everyone to know such projects.

A statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s special assistant on media, said Obi spoke when he inaugurated the Isiopko Internal Roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Obi said access roads as provided by Governor Wike to the Isiopko people would increase the quality of life they live, enhance property value and reduce poverty.

“Accountability in government is the most critical yardstick to determine good governance and to build the trust of the people. For recruitment into governance, competence capacity, and visible performance like we are seeing here today should be embraced.

“The reason why Nigeria is not working today is that people have been recruited based on sentiment and that has to stop because the country is collapsing.

“Every day you hear Nigeria is borrowing money, and when you ask they say it is being used for capital projects. Please, we want to commission those capital projects. Let them invite us to accompany them for the commissioning. So that when our children ask us about the borrowed money, we can point to the projects to answer them,” he said.