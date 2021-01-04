Our Reporter

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has said Nigeria’s economy can be turned around for good, if every leader imbibes the virtues of hard work and discipline as well as eschew the wastages currently associated with the nation’s public service.

Obi, who said this during his appearance on Channels Television, stressed that the work of rebuilding Nigeria, especially the economy, does not only lie with the leaders but also with the led too.

The former governor said Nigeria must, at this point, stop celebrating criminality that had pervaded the nation’s public services and political space.

He said such attitude had continued to stagnate the country.

“Politics in our nation today is very transactional and lacks the true definition of a democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people. Nigerians can no longer continue to stand aloof and believe that the burden of re-building the country is entirely for the leaders. Such will only lead to complacency and docility.

“The decisions of the leaders always have overreaching impacts on the masses. That is why Nigerians must stop celebrating failures in government and demand accountability from the leaders,” Obi said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain explained that the economic challenges the country is facing are as a result of leadership failure.

“Our country has continued to go from bad to worse because incompetent hands are managing the affairs of this nation. The increasing rate of poverty and unemployment, infrastructural decay, insecurity of lives and property, high debt profile and so on, all stem from the leadership failure that we are currently experiencing in the country,” he said.

The PDP stalwart criticised the “undue sharing of national resources,” like total dependent on and sharing of oil revenues, consumption of borrowed funds and vote-buying.

These, he said, opened the corridors of power to incompetent people.