• Mourns APGA spokesman, Nkwonta

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has approved the appointment of 10 new permanent secretaries for the state, to strengthen the civil service.

A circular signed by the Head of Service (HOS), Harry Udu, named the new appointees as Dr. Christy Obiano, Ndidi Onuigbo, Dr. Chiedozie Okafor, Chinedu Ike, and Ebele Okonkwo

Others are Anuli Iwouno, Theodora Igwegbe, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Uzoka, Edwin Uzochukwu and Anthony Idigo.

The statement added that the appointments took effect from December 1, 2020.

ALSO, the governor has described the sudden demise of former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra State, Chinedu Nkwonta, as a cruel blow in the new year.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, James Eze, the governor expressed shock at the sudden passing of Nkwonta, saying that his death left Anambra people in deep mourning, so early in the year.

According to him, the deceased was a great party man, a lover of life, and a humanist whose rare touch lit up surfaces far and near.

“We have lost a great man; a proud Igbo man and a great son of Anambra State. He was passionate about everything he did, self-driven and forward-looking.

“His death is a blow to our party and a huge loss to Anambra. We shall miss him sorely,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Nkwonta died on Monday, January 4, while battling an ailment.

