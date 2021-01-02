Nwanosike Onu, Awka

THE Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has reinstated three of the 13 suspended traditional rulers in the State, who visited Abuja without permission few months ago

He said on Friday that his decision was in the spirit of the New Year.

The monarchs had traveled to Abuja to visit President Mohammaduu Buhari on the instance of the oil mogul Arthur Eze without Obiano’s authorisation

Obiano had about three weeks ago dethroned three of the monarchs by withdrawing their certificates of recognition, while suspension on five were equally, lifted .

Amongst the dethroned monarchs were Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G.B.C. Mbakwe of Abacha.

Those whose suspension were lifted included Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe A.N. Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O. Uche of Ezira

However, on Friday, the state government in a public service announcement by the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Greg Obi, said in the spirit of the new year, the state governor, Willie Obiano, had pardoned the monarchs whose suspensions were still being held

According to the government, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Anambra State,in a new year act of magnanimity, has decided to lift the suspension of three remaining traditional rulers effective immediately in exercise of the powers bestowed on him under the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Law of 2007 as amended”.

“The affected traditional rulers are : Igwe Kelly N Nkeli of Igbariam, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu, and Igwe Peter A Uyanwa of Ukwulu”