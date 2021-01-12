George Obiozor

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu who represented Imo East Senatorial zone, yesterday challenged the newly elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to use his office to correct some of the negative perceptions about the Igbos in the country.

He gave this advice to Obiozor, in Owerri, in a statement he issued through his Special Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha.

He said it was time for the rehabilitation of the Southeast region at large.

According to Anyanwu, “In any election, there are always rancour and acrimony, but considering the unity of the Igbos, those who lost should see the need to accept defeat and join hands with the new executive to move the socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo forward.”

“The election of Prof Obiozor has given room for reconciliation of warring factions, and rehabilitation of the South-East geopolitical region at large. As a man with in-depth knowledge of conflict resolution owing to his international connections, there is no doubt that he will unveil his rich experience to unite everyone.”

“Enjoins the new executive to do their best to change the age-long instinct that Igbo people are unreliable and untrustworthy before their contemporaries, appealing to him not to be carried away by sentimental politics now that the nation is facing enormous security challenges.

“There is also the need for all hands to be on deck towards making sure they realize the vision for which they were elected.”

He also congratulated the “Outgoing President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo for organizing the most credible, freest and fairest election in the history of the organization”

