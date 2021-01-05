Governor Nyesom Wike of Cross River State.

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the Federal Government is not sincere in the implementation of the clean up of the polluted Ogoni environment as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, adding that FG is only playing politics with the process.

Wike opined that Ogoni having played a vital role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country deserved more than what it is currently getting, urging Ogoni people to stop believing programme.

This was contained in a statement by the Media Assistant to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri after the commissioning of the 16.06 kilometers dual carriage Sakpenwa-Bori Highway by the Governor of Enugu State Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

Wike tasked the people of the area to be wary of those who use Ogoni clean-up exercise at the turn of an election year to deceive them, wondering why clean-up never happens when elections are over.

He said: “I am not like Federal Government. They promised you they will do Ogoni clean up. Has it been cleaned? I promised you road, have I done it? So you can see the difference between our party and their own party. The difference is clear.

“When the election comes in 2023, they will start another clean up. You people don’t even ask questions. Why is it a year to the election that Ogoni clean up will always commence? Now that there is no election are they doing clean up now? Watch from next year they will start to clean up.”

Governor Wike said it has remained indisputable that only the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are delivering development projects to their people, challenging those who feel uncomfortable with his public declarations to also showcase their projects.

The Governor announced the commencement of phase two of the newly commissioned road, which will now be from Bori to Kono and it will be awarded to the same construction firm, CCECC.

“Let me tell you, I will dualise from here, Bori to Kono. It will be handled by the same contractor to maintain the same standard.

“So, when I finish and go, I will tell Ogoni people that it was in my tenure that you got road; dualised road, from Saakpenwa to Kono with street lights.

“This is what we call development. You can leave Port Harcourt and come back home any day, any time. This is what makes a city. When I say Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are doing well, people are angry. If they are doing well, let them call us. Is it hidden?

“PDP Governors, we are challenging others, tell us what you’re doing. It is not to take money to go and buy one governor. That’s not it. We are talking about governors that are interested in the development of their people. We are commissioning projects.”

Meanwhile, Governor of Enugu State. Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Lawrence Ugwuanyi acknowledged that many projects have been inaugurated by Governor Wike, including the Saakpenwa -Bori road which was a campaign promise that has been fulfilled.

“Today’s event is significant as it epitomises the desirable fellowship among colleague governors while providing an opportunity for experience sharing and other discourses on service delivery.

“I congratulate your Excellency, Governor Wike on the accomplishment of this infrastructural milestone among many others which will undoubtedly make life more meaningful for the people of Ogoni land

“I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.

“I enjoin the good people of Ogoni land and entire Rivers State to continue to support Governor Wike with their prayers and wise counsel as he takes Rivers State to the next level.”

