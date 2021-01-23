Tolu Odebiyi, the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has called for an investigation into the alleged harassment of his constituents by soldiers and Fulani herdsmen.

The Street Journal, in an earlier post, reported that Fulani herdsmen allegedly engaged the services of some soldiers to beat up farmers in some communities in Yewa land in Ogun State, for stopping their cattle from grazing over their farmland.

The Senator expressed displeasure at the incessant cases of harassment and brutalization caused by herders in Yewa land.

Odebiyi, in a statement by his media office on Saturday, therefore, demanded that a thorough investigation be carried out on the matter without further delay.

He said, “It is morally wrong to allow herders to graze on people’s farms unchecked, to the point that law-abiding citizens are rendered hapless.

“This sends a dangerous sign, in addition to undermining the credibility of the government.”

Senator Odebiyi called on the Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, and the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, to urgently look into the matter.

Areas, where citizens are constantly harassed by herders, include, Ateru, Moro, Ologun, Agbon, Igbota, Ogunba-Aiyetoro, Oke-Odo, Ibore, Gbokoto, Iselu, Ijale, Ohunbe, Igbeme, Owode-Ketu, Igan-Alade, Lashilo, Oja Odan, Ateru, Moro, Ologun, Iyana Meta, Igbooro, Egbeda, and Kuse, Sen. Odebiyi said.

He noted that residents of the Ogun West Senatorial District have gone through a lot of trauma in the hands of the military and other strike forces, adding that it was the responsibility of the Military and the Police to protect the lives and property of the citizenry and bring peace to the polity.

