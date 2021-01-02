By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed the confidence that the state we will recover in 2021, some of the lost grounds of the year 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID – 19 pandemic that took the better part of it.

Abiodun however identified agriculture as one the areas where the state had recorded a resounding success, despite the challenges associated with the past year, saying the state will “grow bio-fortified crops such as Vitamin Cassava and maize.

The governor who made this known in his New Year address to the state, said Ogun now ranks number one in cassava production nationwide and number one in poultry while in the South West, it holds the ace as the number one in rice production.

According to him, aside becoming the food basket of the nation, owing to her contribution to food security, the state agricultural programme has created Agricpreneures amongst youths.

He revealed that the value chain approach has linked 8,500 Ogun indigenes to inputs and credit under the FGN-IFAD-Ogun Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) in Rice and Cassava value chain while over 70,000 farmers have been registered for different commodities.

“In this year, we will be intensifying focus on nutrition as part of our Agricultural Agenda by assisting and encouraging value chain actors to grow bio-fortified crops, such as Vitamin A cassava and maize. 77

“To further develop capacity, Ogun State has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, to upgrade the Odeda Farm Institute into a Diploma Awarding Research and Training Institution,” he said.